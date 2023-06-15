Macau to launch 5-year plan for economic diversification

Jun 15, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
The Macau government will from today (Thursday, June 15) hold several sessions dedicated to garnering opinions from specific groups of stakeholders on a draft of its “Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2024-2028)”.
In a Wednesday statement, the government said the aim was to “further appropriate economic diversification and sustainable development of Macau”.
The development plan proposal sets a detailed path for, respectively, tourism and integrated leisure business; the fields of finance; technology; healthcare; the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) business; and cultural and sports events.
The draft outlines plans for the development of each activity, “including major tasks and key projects for the next five years,” according to the announcement.
No copy of the draft development plan was made publicly available with the announcement.
The Macau government has a stated policy of diversifying the city’s economy from its reliance on the gaming industry.
As part of the public tender prior to the award of new 10-year concessions that began on January 1, applicants had to set out what non-gaming investments they would make, to help the city’s economic diversification.
The six Macau operators have as a whole pledged to the government to spend in aggregate a minimum of MOP108.7 billion (US$13.48 billion) on non-gaming and exploring overseas-customer markets during the fresh concessions. Collectively they will have to increase their pledged concession-related investment for the next decade by as much as 20 percent if citywide annual gross gaming revenue reaches MOP180 billion.
As part of the investment plans, the six gaming operators will also help to revitalise some of Macau’s old districts, in a bid to attract more tourists to different areas of the city.
In its Wednesday announcement, the Macau government said it would review its initial proposal after collecting opinions from specific groups of stakeholders, namely from Macau deputies to the National People’s Congress and Macau members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; members of the Executive Council; members of the Legislative Assembly; people involved in sectors covered by the plan; experts; and scholars.
There will then be a consultation process to hear views from members of the public, before publication of the final version of the document, it stated.
Jun 14, 2023
Jun 13, 2023
Jun 15, 2023
Jun 15, 2023
Jun 15, 2023FBM, a maker of casino slot machines and an international specialist in electronic bingo machines, says the firm is in the final stages of getting certification for its “Asian-inspired” slot...
Jun 14, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
Jun 14, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
Jun 14, 2023As a Taiwan-based business with a Chinese cultural...
Jun 13, 2023Two years ago, when Covid-19 was still affecting...
Jun 09, 2023Commercial opportunities for utilisation of...
Jun 08, 2023Gaming content and equipment maker Konami says it is...
Jun 07, 2023Casino gaming content and hardware provider Light &...
Jun 06, 2023Electronic table games (ETGs) supplier Interblock dd is...
Jun 05, 2023Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
"We want the [casino’s] customer to have an engagement with the game, not just coming for gambling"
Jerry Hu
Regional business development manager at casino equipment supplier Jumbo Technology