Macau’s Harbourview Hotel reopens after Covid lockdown

The Harbourview Hotel on Macau’s peninsula reopened for business on Friday morning, according to checks by GGRAsia. The property had been temporarily sealed off on November 19, and the people there kept inside for testing for Covid-19 infection.

That was after a 60-year-old woman from mainland China who had been staying as a guest there was confirmed to have Covid-19. She had visited multiple tourism sites around the city, including non-gaming areas at Sands China Ltd’s Cotai casino resorts.

Some of the venues at the Harbourview Hotel, including some of its restaurants, were not yet back in service as of Friday morning, a receptionist told GGRAsia. The person added that the hotel would soon resume “full, normal operations”.

Macau, a special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China, follows the national “dynamic zero” approach to Covid-19 containment. As of Friday, the city had no lockdown zones.

Following the property being temporarily sealed off, the guests and hotel staff at Harbourview Hotel would be required to undergo nucleic acid testing and medical observation at the site, according to a statement on November 19 by Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre. The body did not mention at the time how many people were locked down inside the property.

The Harbourview Hotel is a non-gaming property. The hotel is located at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, a tourism complex in a waterfront area close to the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal on Macau peninsula, which features two casino venues: the Babylon Casino and casino hotel Legend Palace.

Macau Fisherman’s Wharf is run by Hong Kong-listed Macau Legend Development Ltd.