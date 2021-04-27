Many luxury hotels at Macau casinos full during May break

A number of luxury hotels in Macau casino resorts is already sold out for at least three nights of the five-day break surrounding the Labour Day holiday season, according to data collated by GGRAsia from official hotel booking websites.

China’s State Council has designated the first five days of May as the Labour Day break for this year. Mainland China currently has what is usually a quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau, and is presently the main source of Macau’s tourists.

GGRAsia has collated advance booking information from 25 hotels at casino resorts in the city. Of those, 22 are five-star, two are four-star, and one is a three-star property.

As of Monday, there were six five-star hotels in Macau’s major casino resort properties – and one three-star hotel in a casino resort – that have been fully-booked for three nights of the break.

Those hotels include: Grand Lisboa, run by SJM Holdings Ltd; Wynn Palace, run by Wynn Macau Ltd; and JW Marriott Hotel Macau, part of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd’s Galaxy Macau property on Cotai.

The other hotels are: Sands Macao, run by Sands China Ltd on Macau peninsula; the Sheraton Grand Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao and the three-star Parisian Macao. Those properties are promoted by Sands China Ltd.

As many as eight hotels in casino resorts are fully booked for more than three nights during the May Day break, most located in Cotai.

These properties include: MGM Macau, run by MGM China Holdings Ltd on Macau peninsula; and Wynn Macau, run by Wynn Macau Ltd also on the peninsula.

The others include: StarWorld Hotel, a Macau peninsula property run by Galaxy Entertainment; and Galaxy Hotel, the Banyan Tree Macau and the Ritz-Carlton, Macau – all part of the firm’s Galaxy Macau property.

Additionally, The Londoner Hotel and Conrad Macao, both promoted by Sands China on the Cotai Strip, are also booked for more than three days of the break.

The average nightly rates offered by the casino hotels that still have rooms available for booking during the Labour Day holiday are higher than the Chinese New Year break in February this year. The latter was the most recent week-long holiday for mainland Chinese consumers, and one of the so-called “Golden Weeks” for the local hospitality trade.

During that February holiday, the average room rates of all hotels and guesthouses in Macau was MOP1,175.30 (US$147.2). The average nightly rate of the five-star hotels at the time was MOP1,444.80, according to data disclosed by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).