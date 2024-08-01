Marina Bay Sands to debut VIP play in Tower 2 in Sept

The Marina Bay Sands casino resort in Singapore is to introduce VIP gaming on levels 53 and 54 of Tower 2 at the property (pictured) “by September”, a resort spokesperson has confirmed to GGRAsia.

The complex is run by a unit of Las Vegas Sands Corp, which is also the parent of Macau operator Sands China Ltd.

The person explained: “Marina Bay Sands expects to have gaming operations on levels 53 and 54 of Tower 2 of its hotel by September 2024.

“The ultra-luxury gaming space will cater to VIP patrons.”

The spokesperson added “With the introduction of tower gaming, which will include relevant casino safeguards, Marina Bay Sands will continue to operate within its approved gaming area.”

The tower-based casino facility “will consist principally of private gaming salons, and it will be called Paiza Sky Palace,” further explained the company representative. The Paiza gaming brand is already familiar to high-end gambling customers of Sands China in Macau.

Upper-floor premium gaming spaces are a common and long-standing feature in the Macau casino market. Recent examples include one within the tower that houses the Raffles at Galaxy Macau hotel in the Galaxy Macau casino resort run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

On Las Vegas Sands’ first-quarter earnings call in April, Patrick Dumont, group president and chief operating officer, had stated regarding a refurbishment programme for Marina Bay Sands’ hotel space: “We have now completed both Tower 1 and Tower 2.”

He added: “While we have substantially completed the original US$1 billion capital expenditure programme, we are still in initial stages of realising the benefits of these new products.”

In investor presentation materials at the time of its second-quarter earnings on July 24, the group said it now expects to complete the revamp of the rooms in Tower 3 by the second quarter next year.

Previously, the company said it expected to make available to the public the refurbished rooms of Tower 3 “by Chinese New Year 2025”, which falls in late January next year.

The company is investing an additional US$750 million to revamp Marina Bay Sands’ Tower 3, as well as the property’s hotel lobby, and the rooftop Sands SkyPark. That is supplementary to the US$1 billion spent in the renovation of Tower 1 and Tower 2 of the complex.

The Singapore room revamp is separate from Las Vegas Sands’ commitment to the city-state’s authorities to invest at least SGD4.5 billion (US$3.3 billion) on expansion of the property, including construction of a fourth hotel tower with 587 rooms.

The start of construction for the expansion of the complex was pushed back to July 2025, “with targeted completion by July 2029”.

Marina Bay Sands is one half of a Singapore-market casino duopoly alongside Resorts World Sentosa, promoted by Genting Singapore Ltd