MBS expands lineup of ‘Where Music Takes Over’ festival

Japanese guitarist and singer-songwriter Miyavi, American musician Gryffin, and a “full day of Latin-themed festivities” have been added to the lineup for Singapore casino resort Marina Bay Sands’ inaugural music festival, ‘Where Music Takes Over’, from July 15 to August 2.

Miyavi, birth name Takamasa Ishihara, will perform on July 22, as part of his ‘Return of the Samurai Guitarist’ tour. The artist has also had acting roles, including in the Oscar-nominated film ‘Unbroken’ and Disney’s ‘Maleficent 2’.

The Marquee Singapore venue at Marina Bay Sands will host DJ and producer Gryffin on July 28.

On July 29 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre on the site of the gaming resort, ‘Latinfest 2023!’ will be staged as part of the overall festival. It will include performances by Grammy-nominated Hector Infanzón, a jazz pianist from Mexico, and tribute to salsa music from performers Ireson and Veronica Barboza.

In March, Marina Bay Sands (pictured), promoted by United States-based casino company Las Vegas Sands Corp, hosted a performance by Hong Kong pop singer Joey Yung. It was the resort’s first post-pandemic big-name act, marking the return of the property’s ‘Sands Live’ concert series.

In Macau, Las Vegas Sands runs multiple casino resorts via its Sands China Ltd unit.