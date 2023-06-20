MBS to host top acts in 10 music concerts July to Aug

Jun 20, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Singapore, Top of the deck
The Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino resort in Singapore is to hold what it brands as a music festival with 10 concerts, staged at various venues at the property between July 15 and August 2 inclusive.
Acts include Mandopop singer and multiple Golden Melody Award-winner David Tao, from Taiwan; and British singer-songwriter and Billboard Award-winner Ellie Goulding. Also on the concert roster are Colombian singer-songwriter, music producer and multiple Billboard Award winner J Balvin; American rapper and BET Hip Hop Award winner A$AP Ferg; and Grammy Award-winning American rock band The Strokes.
The festival is branded “Where Music Takes Over” and is described as an inaugural event.
In March, Marina Bay Sands (pictured), promoted by United States-based casino company Las Vegas Sands Corp, hosted a performance by Hong Kong pop singer Joey Yung. It was the resort’s first post-pandemic big-name act, marking the return of the property’s ‘Sands Live’ concert series.
In Macau, Las Vegas Sands runs multiple casino resorts via its Sands China Ltd unit.
A Monday note from JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd had suggested that certain musical acts staged recently at a number of Macau casino resorts, including Sands China’s Venetian Macao, might have been factors in boosting casino gross gaming revenue. This was on the basis that some musical offerings were in likelihood carefully targeted at consumers also interested in gambling.
"These entertainment events… do seem to move the needle for gaming business in Macau – at least thus far – which bodes well for Macau’s mass business to recover well beyond pre-Covid levels"
DS Kim and Mufan Shi
Analysts at JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific)