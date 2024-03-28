‘Mirage by MGM Shanghai’ hotel opening 2027: promoter

Mainland China-based Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality Ltd aims to open a ‘Mirage by MGM Shanghai’ hotel in Shanghai in 2027, according to a posting on Chinese social media platform WeChat.

The company is a joint venture between China’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and United States-based gaming and hospitality group MGM Resorts International. The latter is majority owner of Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd.

The Shanghai project announcement followed a Sunday signing ceremony attended by MGM Resorts’ chief executive and president Bill Hornbuckle (standing, third from right) and MGM Resorts’ chief legal and administrative officer John McManus (standing, second from right).

Mirage by MGM Shanghai will be the third Shanghai hotel by Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality to feature MGM-related branding. The existing properties are the Bellagio Shanghai and MGM Shanghai West Bund, opened respectively in 2018 and in 2023.

Mirage by MGM Shanghai is to feature 205 guest rooms, and the property will be in one of AXIOM Yunji Shangpu’s two towers. The latter is a commercial and leisure complex by real estate developer Tishman Speyer.

The Diaoyutai-MGM venture has been adding hotel capacity on the Chinese mainland in recent years. The company has previously flagged planned openings of hotels in the cities of Shenzhen and Zhuhai in Guangdong province, both close to Macau.

In June last year it opened two hotels in Qingdao, in eastern China’s Shandong province.

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality currently promotes a number of hotel and residence brands on the mainland: Diaoyutai Hotel; Bellagio by MGM; MGM; Mirage by MGM; Mhub by MGM; and mx by MGM.