Mohegan names Nelson Parker as chief strategy officer

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority has announced the promotion of Nelson Parker (pictured) to the position of chief strategy officer. Mr Parker was previously the company’s senior vice president of strategic development, according to a Monday press release.

The firm, trading as Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, said Mr Parker will be responsible for “identifying, assessing and executing growth opportunities and strategic new ventures for the company”.

Aside from operations in the U.S. and Canada, Mohegan also runs a resort – with a foreigner-only casino – at Incheon, South Korea.

The announcement quoted Ray Pineault, president and chief executive of Mohegan, as saying: “Nelson has vast experience and a proven track record in strategic development and growth within the gaming and hospitality sectors.”

Mr Pineault added: “His skills will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint globally and explore new opportunities.”

Before joining Mohegan in 2022, Mr Parker served as a managing director at Driftwood Capital, a private equity fund focused on hospitality investments.

Prior to that, he served as senior vice president of corporate development at Penn National Gaming, and as senior vice president of hotel and casino development at Hard Rock International. Mr Parker also had a stint as vice president of development at Foxwoods Resort Casino in the United States.

Mr Parker said in prepared remarks that his work would include “identifying new opportunities and driving initiatives that will enhance” Mohegan’s offerings and “expand” the group’s global footprint.

Mohegan Gaming appointed new executives earlier this year. In April, Joe Hasson was appointed interim chief operating officer at Mohegan; Ari Glazer assumed the chief financial officer position on May 1 this year.

The casino group reported net revenues of US$461.7 million for the three months to March 31, 13.8-percent higher than in the prior-year period. The growth was supported by the group’s Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, the newly-opened complex – with a foreigner-only casino – in South Korea.