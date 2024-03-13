Paradise Ent, Empire Technological in U.S. legal battle

A legal fight about asset ownership, copyright, and other matters, is under way in the United States between Nevada-based Empire Technological Group Ltd and Hong Kong-listed casino equipment supplier Paradise Entertainment Ltd. The former initially sued the latter, and the latter then counter-sued.

Empire Technological Group filed in October, with Nevada’s Clark County District Court, a lawsuit for a declaratory judgment that Paradise Entertainment and the latter’s unit LT Game (Canada) Ltd had no ownership interest in Empire Technological, and that Empire Technological had no obligation to obtain Paradise Entertainment’s and/or LT Game (Canada)’s approval prior to purchasing certain assets of the Aruze brand.

Empire Technological is also seeking a declaratory judgment establishing that Paradise Entertainment and LT Game (Canada) have no legal or equitable interest in Empire Technological’s gaming licences or assets.

Paradise Entertainment and its subsidiary LT Game (Canada) counter-sued on March 1 this year, via a copyright infringement lawsuit to the U.S. District Court in Nevada against, respectively, Empire Technological Group Ltd; Gaming Specialized Logistics LLC; Linyi Feng; Roy Kelcey Allison; and Daryn Kiely.

The March 1 complaint from Paradise Entertainment claimed Mr Feng – known in the industry as ‘Frank Feng’ and described in court papers as the brother-in-law of Paradise Entertainment’s managing director, Jay Chun – used “his position to steal source code” and “induce former employees and executives from competitors to establish a new company”.

That detail was reported by Bloomberg Law citing documents filed in court. Mr Feng was mentioned in the complaint lawsuit as a former director of Paradise Entertainment’s subsidiary LT Game (Canada).

GGRAsia approached Paradise Entertainment and Empire Technological for comment on the legal cases. Only Empire Technological gave comment.

Mr Allison, on behalf of Empire Technological, told GGRAsia that Paradise Entertainment’s March 1 complaint was a response to the lawsuit previously filed by Empire Technological Group. Mr Allison is global chief operating officer of the recently-formed Empire Technological entity, Aruze Gaming Global.

He stated: “Empire [Technological] denies the allegations by Paradise [Entertainment] in their response [lawsuit] and will vigorously defend itself.”