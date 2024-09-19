Paradise Walkerhill expansion a significant advantage: CEO

The opening of a VIP-exclusive venue (pictured) at Paradise Walkerhill Casino in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, will enable Paradise Co Ltd to “gain significant competitive advantage as a leading casino operator”. The comments were made by the group’s chief executive, Choi Jong Hwan, in a Thursday press release.

Paradise Co, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, opened on Saturday (September 14) the new VIP area at Paradise Walkerhill Casino. The new gaming area is the result of a revamp of a buffet restaurant on the second floor of the Grand Walkerhill Seoul hotel.

“The new venue is reserved for the top 1 percent of clients and is designed in a refined Art Deco style, featuring classic aesthetics, geometric patterns, and brilliant colours,” stated the company.

The VIP area – covering 1,064 square metres (11,453 sq. feet) – includes seven private rooms with 19 new gaming tables, a lounge, and a bar, a representative at Paradise Co told GGRAsia.

Thursday’s announcement said the opening of the VIP venue marked Paradise Walkerhill Casino’s “first expansion in nine years”.

With the expansion, the total area of Paradise Casino Walkerhill has increased to about 4,587 sq. metres, from 3,935 sq. metres. It now features 112 table games and 213 machine units, according to the release.

The casino firm said it expects sales in the new VIP venue to reach KRW22.0 billion (US$16.6 million) in 2025, and KRW32 billion in 2026.

The announcement cited the CEO as saying: “This expansion will bring us a critical opportunity to secure both physical infrastructure and high roller customers, enabling us to gain significant competitive advantage as a leading casino operator.”

Mr Choi added: “Paradise Group will continue to enhance VIP-exclusive facilities and service competitiveness across all locations, and we are committed to transforming into a smart casino by adopting new digital technologies, solidifying our position as a first mover in the market.”

As part of the efforts to increase “Paradise’s VIP customer base,” the company is set to open next month a dedicated customer lounge at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul.

Paradise Co also runs a casino in the port city of Busan, one on the holiday island of Jeju, and another Paradise City, a gaming resort at Incheon, developed in partnership with Japan’s Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.