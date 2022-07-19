Paused Jeju casinos delay return amid slow tourism says govt

Jeju Sun Hotel and Casino on the South Korean holiday island of Jeju has deferred the target date for reopening the property, from July 30 to “some time in October 2022”, and “no other” paused venues were currently planning to restart, due to a slow ramp up of inbound tourism, said the local government in comments to GGRAsia.

At one point in April last year, only two out of Jeju’s eight foreigner-only casinos were open, due to pandemic-related disruption to tourism.

Jeju Sun Hotel and Casino – operated by Philippines-listed Bloomberry Resorts Corp – has been paused since March 21, 2020.

The revised target date for that property’s resumption of business was confirmed to GGRAsia by respectively, a spokesperson at the venue and by a Jeju government representative. The latter person cited the need to allow time for the recovery of inbound tourism to Jeju.

Jeju (pictured) – a semi-autonomous region – has localised regulatory powers for the foreigner-only casinos located on the island.

“Regardless of international flights having recently resumed, we don’t see… inbound foreign travel recovering to pre-pandemic level currently,” said the government spokesperson.

Due to the current status of inbound tourism, “no other paused casinos” were “considering resuming operation,” added the government representative.

June 1 saw resumption of a visa-free entry scheme to Jeju for certain foreign passport holders. International flights via Jeju’s airport were permitted from May 1, though the first such flight only occurred on June 2.

According to Jeju Tourism Organization data, the recent monthly tally of foreign visitors to Jeju was: 4,574 in May; 5,922 in June; and 3,552 from July 1 to 17.

Currently-open Jeju casinos are: Jeju Dream TowerCasino, controlled by Korea Exchange-listed Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd; Landing Casino at Jeju Shinhwa World, run by Hong Kong-listed Landing International Development Ltd; and Paradise Casino Jeju Grand, operated by Korea Exchange-listed Paradise Co Ltd.

The presently-suspended MegaLuck casino, run by Hong Kong-listed New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd, might relocate to the Jeju Shilla Hotel, the Jeju government had recently told GGRAsia.