Pragmatic Play aims for success with ‘Bow of Artemis’

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, has launched “Bow of Artemis”, as an addition to its Greek Gods series of slot games.

Artemis, the Ancient Greek goddess of the hunt, targets wins when between 5 and 25-plus symbols connect either horizontally or vertically on the 8×8 grid.

In the base game, coloured markings can appear randomly behind normal symbols on every winning spin. When a win occurs on a marked spot, it triggers one of six special spin features after tumbles.

The special spin features offer chances including refreshing the grid with new symbols, transforming all instances of a random symbol into ‘wilds’, adding colossal symbols to the reels, and populating the grid with up to 30 instances of a random-paying symbol.

A game feature called “The Hunt” feature activates at what the maker terms “level one” with a total multiplier of 1x, 2x, 3x or 5x, depending on how many winning symbols were collected.

Bow of Artemis joins releases such as “Gates of Olympus 1000”, as well as “Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War”, and “Wisdom of Athena” in Pragmatic Play’s growing collecion of Greek mythology-themed games.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited as saying in a Monday press release: “Expanding Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Greek Gods series, Bow of Artemis introduces a range of special spin modifiers and a thrilling multi-level bonus game, all of which can help players in their hunt for wins of up to 10,000x.”