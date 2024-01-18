Privé Lounge Baccarat offers VIP touch: Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play Ltd says it has recreated online the experience of being a casino VIP, via its new “Privé Lounge Baccarat”.

“Only one player at a time can join the table, ensuring a truly private and VIP atmosphere,” said the company, a provider of content for the online gaming sector, in a Wednesday update.

The player can request a reshuffle of the cards, a change of card shoe, and extend the session. Customers can even ask for a new dealer, and control the pace of the game via a ‘Deal Now’ button.

Pragmatic Play says the product offers multiple side bets and a no-commission mode that can be “activated at any time” by the player.

Privé Lounge Baccarat “is the premier way to enjoy classic baccarat in a VIP setting,” said Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as cited in the release.

The product is part of the company’s growing Live Casino portfolio, and follows recent releases such as “Treasure Island”, and “Lucky 6 Roulette”.