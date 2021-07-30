Resorts World Manila says 73pct of staff fully vaccinated

Resorts World Manila, a casino resort located in the Philippines capital, told GGRAsia that it has reached so-called “herd immunity”, after more than 73 percent of its staff received the second dose of a vaccine against Covid-19. The company said it completed this month its vaccination programme, as part of countermeasures against the pandemic.

“We are happy to share that our team have achieved herd immunity,” said Resorts World Manila’s head of human resources, Theresa Llamas, in emailed comments to GGRAsia. She added that the company had completed this month a “three-day second dose vaccination” for its employees.

Resorts World Manila currently has 5,475 employees, including those employed at the hotels of the resort complex, according to company information. The casino resort said in March that it had committed free Covid-19 vaccines for staff through its parent firm, Alliance Global Group Inc.

Ms Llamas said in her remarks: “73 percent of our team members have already been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. This was achieved through the joint effort of the medical team and employees from other departments with coordination with the Pasay City Health Office and local government unit.”

She added: “We did not contract any third-party service provider for our vaccination programme.”

Some of the market rival casino resorts in Manila also have plans to offer free Covid-19 vaccination for their employees.

City of Dreams Manila, one of the casino resorts in the Entertainment City zone in the Philippine capital, told GGRAsia earlier this week that it had plans to offer free vaccination to its staff. Okada Manila, another casino resort in Entertainment City, said it was offering its employees and “qualified dependents” free vaccination, a programme that runs from July to the fourth quarter this year.

The Philippines saw 5,724 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, according to the latest data from the country’s Department of Health. That number took the tally of aggregate Covid-19 cases in the country to more than 1.54 million.

The health authority stated on Tuesday that the National Capital Region was showing a 19 percent increase for its two-week growth rate of Covid-19 infection, a scenario that it marked as “moderate risk”. In the same statement, the department urged the public to get vaccinated, in order to prevent a surge in the number of cases in the capital.

Metro Manila will shift to the most restrictive enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20, announced on Friday presidential spokesperson, Harry Roque.