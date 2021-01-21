Sands China sixth Macau op to pledge staff extra payment

Sands China Ltd said in a Thursday press release that it would give on February 8 a “discretionary allowance” to more than “26,000 eligible” workers. That meant all six licensed Macau casino operators have now announced some form of extra payment for the majority of their employees.

Sands China said its payment would be equivalent to one month’s salary, “capped at MOP45,000” – about US$5,600. The firm said “99 percent” of employees would be entitled to some money under the scheme.

Sands China, a Macau unit of United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp, stated the move was “in gratitude” for its workers’ “dedication and contributions in 2020”.

Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, president of Sands China, said in prepared remarks carried in a press release that such payment was also “in Mr Adelson’s memory”.

That was a reference to the death on January 11, in the U.S., of Sheldon Adelson, the parent firm’s founding chairman and chief executive.

Mr Wong noted Mr Adelson had been “particularly proud of the Sands China team and our accomplishments”.

The Macau executive added – referring to the Covid-19 pandemic and its disruption to Macau casino business – that the late founder had been “adamant, even during the most difficult times last year, that the company should do all that it can to support team members, their families, and the Macau community at large”.

The Sands China president also praised the Macau government’s work in containing locally the risk of Covid-19.

Mr Wong additionally reiterated Sands China was “looking forward to the launch of our newest themed destination – The Londoner Macao”.

The company had said in December that an “official ceremony” for what it termed “phase one” of The Londoner Macao, would be held in “early February 2021″.

Chinese New Year, usually a key holiday season for Chinese consumers, falls on February 12.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd had become on Wednesday the fifth of Macau’s six casino operators to announce it had pledged some form of extra payment for the majority of its employees.

In early January, Sociedade de Jogos de Macau SA, the Macau operations unit of Hong Kong-listed casino firm SJM Holdings Ltd, said it would be giving its eligible employees what it termed “living subsidies” equivalent to “two months or 1.5 months” of salary.

On Monday, Wynn Macau Ltd and Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd said respectively they would give their staff extra payments.

The news was made public soon after MGM China Holdings Ltd had said also on Monday it would also be giving special pay to eligible workers.