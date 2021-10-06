Sci Games to acquire PlayOn cashless product line

Casino equipment and gaming content provider Scientific Games Corp says it has signed a “definitive agreement” to acquire Automated Cashless System Inc’s cashless table game product, titled PlayOn. The terms of the deal were not disclosed in a Tuesday press release.

PlayOn is a cashless payment setup, allowing players to purchase casino chips using their debit card at live table games. According to the release, “there are no back-end or out-of-network transaction fees charged by the player’s financial institution”.

As a part of the Scientific Games portfolio, the PlayOn product line will be called Access To On Demand Money (AToM).

“We are thrilled to add the AToM product to our portfolio of convenient cashless solutions,” said Rob Bone, senior vice president of global systems and tables at Scientific Games, in prepared remarks.

He added: “This addition will allow us to provide operators and their players with a seamless, safe, and secure way to instantly access money right at the gaming position. We look forward to being able to offer this invaluable product to our customers across the globe.”

The deal will boost Scientific Games’ position in cashless applications for table games, stated the release. The AToM solution is currently live on 600 table games in California, Nevada, and New Mexico, in the United States, it added.

Scientific Games said the acquisition would complement the company’s existing suite of cashless products, including its “Unified Wallet” product, which allows players to digitally access funds to play electronic gaming machines and tables through the use of a mobile application.

Marcus Prater, executive director of industry trade body the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), had commented recently on the accelerated interest within the land-based casino industry, about the role of cashless gaming, amid general security concerns, even leaving aside the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sightline Payments LLC and a unit of casino slot machine maker International Game Technology Plc on Monday announced a partnership to deliver cashless gaming to consumers.