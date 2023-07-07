SiGMA Asia expects 15k delegates at its trade show in Manila

The first in-person SiGMA Asia trade event and conference for the online gaming sector is likely to attract 15,000 delegates, a number 50 percent higher than the figure quoted only weeks ago by the organisers.

It will be held at the SMX Convention Center (pictured), in Pasay, Manila, in the Philippines, from July 19 to July 22 inclusive.

“The future of the gaming industry in Asia is poised for remarkable growth and innovation,” said Neil Shih, managing director for SiGMA Asia, in an interview with GGRAsia.

He added: “With a vast and diverse population, increasing accessibility to technology, and a thriving entrepreneurial spirit, the region is set to become a global gaming powerhouse.”

Mr Shih said emerging technologies including virtual reality, augmented reality, and cloud gaming were likely to “reshape the gaming landscape, offering immersive experiences and enhanced connectivity”.

The SiGMA Asia executive promised the event would provide “quality content from top tier key opinion leaders”.

They include Alejandro Tengco, head of the Philippine gaming regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor). He is due to give a keynote speech for the opening of the SiGMA Asia conference.

Also scheduled to attend is Kelvin Lee, a commissioner for the Philippine stock market and corporate supervisory body the Securities and Exchange Commission; and Nameer Khan, founder of the Dubai-based MENA Fintech Association, which on its LinkedIn site says is a not-for-profit association that “fosters an open dialogue” on financial-technology related (fintech) topics.

SiGMA Asia’s exhibition floor will include a ‘Startup Village’, for businesses to present ideas and new projects. The show will feature business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) brands in the online gaming sector, as well as a number of land-based gaming businesses.

The exhibition will have the effect of “bringing our network in the West closer to Asian suppliers, operators and affiliates,” said SiGMA Asia’s Mr Shih.

The gathering additionally is to feature an eSports tournament over the course of the event.

SiGMA-branded events are “also renowned for our networking opportunities – with events like the Startup Pitch helping promising companies connect with investors,” said the executive.

He also noted that interest in iGaming and emerging technologies in Asia was “robust, particularly in Southeast Asia,” with the Philippine capital Manila being “a hub of entrepreneurial energy”.

Mr Shih observed the domestic gaming market in that country had been “gaining momentum”, which he suggested was linked to the “proactive leadership” of Pagcor.

The regulator’s “efforts in navigating the country through the challenges of the pandemic, advocating responsible gaming practices, and supporting a sustainable reopening of operations have contributed to the growth of both local and international entrepreneurship,” said the SiGMA Asia boss.

“While we are thrilled to hold our first SiGMA Asia event in Manila, we remain open to exploring other destinations in the coming years,” stated Mr Shih.