Singapore gambling regulator reps in Macau talks with DICJ

Jul 14, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Delegates from the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore (GRA) had a meeting with their counterparts at Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), on Tuesday (pictured), with the two sides exchanging opinions on several gambling regulatory issues, according to a social media posting by the DICJ.
The post said: “This is the first visit of GRA to Macau since Covid-19.” It added that both bodies had undergone “restructuring during the past four years”. The message added: “Both parties place great importance on the build-up of good cooperative ties.”
The Macau casino regulator also said that the bureau and GRA had, during the Tuesday occasion, discussed various topics, including the “renewed” structure and functions of their respective organisations, and the gambling regulatory challenges encountered post-Covid 19.
The GRA was inaugurated in August last year, following regulatory changes that made the body the consolidating authority for all forms of gambling activity in Singapore.
The Macau gaming regulator also saw some restructuring starting in 2021, with an expansion in the number of inspectors, and the addition of staff at either departmental- or divisional-chief level.
Jul 12, 2023
Jul 11, 2023
Jul 14, 2023
Jul 14, 2023
Jul 14, 2023Delegates from the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore (GRA) had a meeting with their counterparts at Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), on...
(Click here for more)
Jul 13, 2023The sell-off of public-sector casinos in the Philippines...
Jul 13, 2023Artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to have an expanding...
Jul 12, 2023Macau might see its annual casino gross gaming revenue...
Jul 12, 2023Macau needs all its stakeholders to work together if the...
Jul 12, 2023Ed Bowers (pictured), president global development at...
Jul 11, 2023The speed of the recovery in the Macau tourism market has...
Jul 11, 2023Wilfred Wong Ying Wai (pictured), president of Macau casino...
Jul 11, 2023After a three-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a G2E...
Jun 20, 2023Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, a branded exhibition and...
"The privatisation of our [own] casino operations is now at the forefront of our master plan, with Pagcor shifting its energy towards a purely regulatory role"
Alejandro Tengco
Chairman and chief executive of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp