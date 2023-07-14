 

Singapore gambling regulator reps in Macau talks with DICJ

Jul 14, 2023 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Delegates from the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore (GRA) had a meeting with their counterparts at Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), on Tuesday (pictured), with the two sides exchanging opinions on several gambling regulatory issues, according to a social media posting by the DICJ.

The post said: “This is the first visit of GRA to Macau since Covid-19.” It added that both bodies had undergone “restructuring during the past four years”. The message added: “Both parties place great importance on the build-up of good cooperative ties.”

The Macau casino regulator also said that the bureau and GRA had, during the Tuesday occasion, discussed various topics, including the “renewed” structure and functions of their respective organisations, and the gambling regulatory challenges encountered post-Covid 19.

The GRA was inaugurated in August last year, following regulatory changes that made the body the consolidating authority for all forms of gambling activity in Singapore.

The Macau gaming regulator also saw some restructuring starting in 2021, with an expansion in the number of inspectors, and the addition of staff at either departmental- or divisional-chief level.

