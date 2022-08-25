Singapore to ease further its inbound travel, mask rules

From just before midnight on Sunday (August 28) Singapore is further easing entry rules for inbound travellers, the city-state’s government said in a Wednesday update.

From that time, those inbound travellers aged 13 or above – even if not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – will no longer need on arrival to undergo a seven-day stay-at-home notice and Covid-19 test prior to entry to the community.

In addition, the government said in a separate Wednesday update, that with effect from Monday (August 29) mask-wearing is no longer required in most indoor locations. Important exceptions cover public transport, including the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) rail system and public buses; and hospitals and clinics. Mask-wearing will remain optional for outdoor areas.

The second update noted that capacity limits were being lifted “for all settings/events”. The country’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce said the moves were being made “as Singapore becomes more Covid-resilient”.

Singapore has a casino duopoly, shared between Marina Bay Sands, run by a unit of Las Vegas Sands Corp, and Resorts World Sentosa, run by Genting Singapore Ltd. Both operators have recently reported recovery in business coinciding with the city-state’s reopening to foreign visitors.

A country report on Singapore issued in July by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) praised the city-state’s public-policy approach to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In mid-July, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said the city-state expected at least a two-thirds increase in the number of foreign visitors in the second half of the year, compared to the 1.5 million welcomed in the first six months.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore had said in late March that the country was reopening to fully-vaccinated travellers from April 1. Singapore also removed, with effect from April 26, all Covid-19 test requirements for fully-vaccinated visitors.