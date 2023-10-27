SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator now connects 860 brands

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, a content hub for online gaming businesses, says it connected 860 brands as of the third quarter of 2023, a 90-brand increase from the first quarter this year.

“This increase underscores the industry’s strong demand for the Game Aggregator,” stated the software provider to the iGaming sector in a Thursday press release.

In September, SOFTSWISS said it had completed the integration of Game Aggregator and its Jackpot Aggregator.

Other functions that have been added to SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator include the Tournament Tool, and an ‘Only Real Money’ setting to the Tournament Tool. That allows online-casino operators to calculate tournament results based solely on real-money bets and wins.

In Thursday’s announcement, SOFTSWISS said the Game Aggregator platform “has broadened its content portfolio and now partners with 200-plus game providers”.

According to the update, the aggregation platform achieved the EUR10 billion (US$10.56 billion) mark in terms of total bets “across all projects” it serves, “for three months in a row”.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, was quoted as saying: “The increasing indicators testify to the product’s value and the trust our clients place in it, so we will continue to improve our offering in line with their needs and market trends.”

She added: “Our commitment to excellence and dedication to meeting the industry’s evolving needs remain unwavering.”