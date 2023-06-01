SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator powers US$1bln in 1Q bets

Jun 01, 2023 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
SOFTSWISS, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, says the amount of bets participated in jackpots powered by its Jackpot Aggregator product “exceeded EUR959 million” (US$1.03 billion) in the first quarter this year.
“The figure indicates the scale of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator’s operations and reflects the high level of player engagement and enthusiasm across client casinos,” the firm said in a press release on Wednesday.
SOFTSWISS said the Jackpot Aggregator product had witnessed “significant growth and expansion in terms of clients, betting volume, and product functionality” in the first three months of 2023.
The company said the product “drew almost 4,000 jackpots” in the January to March period, exceeding “16,000″ jackpots since its launch in October 2021.
According to SOFTSWISS, the Jackpot Aggregator recorded “13 new partners” during the first quarter, “bringing the number of active clients closer to 30.”
It added: “During the same period, the Jackpot Aggregator successfully launched jackpot campaigns for 22 new brands to bring the total number of brands in the portfolio to 41, and the number of launched jackpot campaigns to 45.”
The firm said the introduction of new features to the Jackpot Aggregator’s toolkit had helped growth during the three months to March 31. That included integration with the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, the launch of time-based jackpots, and expanding support to include acceptance of new cryptocurrencies.
