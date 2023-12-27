Solaire Resort North to open March 2024: report

The Philippine entrepreneur behind the Solaire Resort North casino complex has been cited as saying it will open in March 2024.

In previous comments in November, at the time of promoter Bloomberry Resorts Corp’s third-quarter earnings announcement, Enrique Razon (pictured in a file photo), its chairman and chief executive, had mentioned construction of Solaire Resort North in Quezon City, part of the Greater Manila area, was “on schedule to be completed by March 2024”.

The latest information of a March 2024 opening was carried by the Philippine Star news outlet, citing an interview the Bloomberry chairman gave recently to a broadcast journalist.

In June 2020, Mr Razon had mentioned that work on Solaire Resort North had been delayed by factors related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July this year it had been reported that the property would need about 4,200 workers to operate.

According to previous information from Bloomberry, Solaire Resort North is to feature a hotel tower with up to 550 rooms, and a gaming area with up to 200 gaming tables and as many as 3,000 slot machines.

Currently the group’s main operation is Solaire Resort and Casino, in Entertainment City Manila. It also runs the Jeju Sun Hotel and Casino in Jeju, South Korea.

In May 2022, Bloomberry flagged in a filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange that it wanted to build a third casino resort on the Philippines’ main island, Luzon.

It would be at Paniman, a coastal community in Cavite, about 66 kilometres (41 miles) southwest of Metro Manila.

In November, Bloomberry reported net income attributable to shareholders of nearly PHP1.86 billion (circa US$33.4 million currently) for the third quarter of 2023, a year-on-year rise of 19.2 percent.