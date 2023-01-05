‘Stunt Stars’ new slot game from Lightning Box

Lightning Box, a mobile games and slot games developer owned by gaming equipment and digital content group Light & Wonder Inc, says it has a new slot game called “Stunt Stars”.

The title will be available to customers of Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming platform, stated a Wednesday press release.

Rob Procter, vice president game development at Light & Wonder, was cited as saying in the announcement: “After the success of games such as ‘Divine Stars’, we are pleased to welcome Stunt Stars to our ever-growing portfolio.

“The combination of bonuses, features, and many different ways to win gives fans the chance to try out a title which we know will be extremely popular,” he added.

The game is presented on 3×5 reels, according to the maker.

The slot game’s graphics include the card deck symbols for 10, jack, queen, king, and ace, as well as a clapper board and stunt doubles. The ‘wild’ symbol is a car, and the ‘scatter’ bonus symbol is a sky diver.

The game will be launched in the United Kingdom market and the European Union this week – via the Rank Group Plc – followed by a general release in two weeks’ time.

Lighting Box, based in Sydney, New South Wales, in Australia, was acquired by Light & Wonder’s predecessor-entity, Scientific Games Corp, in 2021.