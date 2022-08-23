Tengco succeeds Domingo at Philippine casino regulator

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), that country’s casino regulator, has a new leadership, the body said in a Tuesday press release.

Alejandro H. Tengco succeeds Andrea Domingo as chairman and chief executive. Juanito L. Sañosa Jr replaces Alfredo Lim as Pagcor president and chief operating officer (COO).

They were sworn into office “recently” by the nation’s leader, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, said Pagcor.

New members to the board of directors were also announced: Gilbert Cesar C. Remulla; Francis Democrito C. Concordia; and Jose Maria C. Ortega.

President Marcos was sworn into office on June 30, after his May election victory.

There is usually a rejig of Pagcor’s senior leadership when a new national leader comes to power. The outgoing Pagcor leadership had been appointed by Mr Marcos’ predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

Taxes from licensed casinos and other forms of authorised gaming have long been an important source of public income in that country, under the supervision of Pagcor.

Pagcor was set up after a 1977 decree issued by Mr Marcos’ father, Ferdinand Marcos Snr, when the latter was national president.

The body recorded aggregate revenue of more than PHP300 billion (US$5.35 billion) under Ms Domingo’s six-year leadership, she had said in a June statement.

In June, outgoing Pagcor COO Mr Lim had stated that even during the height of community quarantine restrictions in 2020 and 2021 linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, Pagcor had remitted an aggregate of PHP44.53 billion (about US$793 million at current exchange rate) to the government through its mandated contributions and other corporate social responsibility programmes.