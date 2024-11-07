Venetian Arena to host ‘NBA Legends Celebrity Game’ Dec 7

The Venetian Arena – the revamped and freshly-branded concert and event venue at the Venetian Macao – is to host on December 7 an exhibition game featuring some of the biggest names to have played in North America’s National Basketball Association (NBA) competition.

The “NBA Legends Celebrity Game” was announced on Thursday by the Venetian Macao’s operator, Sands China Ltd. The player line-up includes Tracy McGrady, Ray Allen, Tony Parker, Stephon Marbury, DeMarcus Cousins and Cuttino Mobley.

The entertainment also features an NBA dance team, a “slam dunk show”, and a “shooting and skills challenge”. Hong Kong pop stars Sammi Cheng and Raymond Lam are also to perform in the event, Sands China said. Ticket sales opened on Thursday.

Sands China’s chief executive and president, Grant Chum, said in prepared remarks in the Thursday release. “Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the region.

“We are delighted to host the NBA Legends Celebrity Game at The Venetian Arena, which we have upgraded and transformed into a dynamic venue that is best in class for live entertainment, sports and MICE events.” He was referring latterly to meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions business.

The large-event facility at the Venetian Macao was previously called the Cotai Arena, had a maximum capacity of 15,000 seats, and opened in 2007, according to corporate materials.

The revamped space, now known as the Venetian Arena, will feature “14,000 seats” and “premium VIP amenities”, according to a third-quarter earnings presentation deck from Sands China’s parent, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

A Tuesday press release from Sands China regarding the arena’s fire safety checks, also mentioned there had been “technical upgrades” to the space, which the company said meant the facility could offer the “best arena acoustics” in the city.

The Venetian Arena is scheduled to host entertainment from the end of this month. Mandarin-language pop artist Diamond Zhang will appear on November 23, and Hong Kong pop artist Panther Chan on November 30. The arena will host Grammy-nominated singer Charlie Puth on December 14.