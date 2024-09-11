Venetian Arena now the brand name, concert due for Dec 14

The concert and large-event venue at the Venetian Macao casino resort (pictured) has been branded as the “Venetian Arena” according to a Tuesday statement from the complex’s promoter, Sands China Ltd.

The update said Charlie Puth, a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer, is to stage a concert of his “Something New” tour at the Venetian Arena on December 14.

GGRAsia approached Sands China, asking if the concert marks the relaunch of the arena. We had not received a reply by the time this story went online.

In early January GGRAsia had reported that the-then Cotai Arena, with a 15,000-seat capacity, had closed for renovation.

In June, Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, executive vice chairman of Sands China, said the revamp of the Venetian Macao’s arena, was on track for completion “in the fourth quarter”.

Sands China also has a renovation programme in play at its Londoner Macao resort across the road from the Venetian Macao.

Part of the work involves remodelling and rebranding of the Pacifica casino as “Londoner Grand”, with some hotel accommodation rebranded with the same name.

A December timeline for relaunch of the casino space was mentioned by Robert Goldstein, chairman and chief executive of Sands China’s parent Las Vegas Sands Corp, on its second-quarter earnings call in July.