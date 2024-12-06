Venetian Arena to host NBA preseason games in Oct 2025

The Venetian Arena – the revamped and freshly-branded concert and event venue at the Venetian Macao – will host in 2025 preseason games from two National Basketball Association (NBA) teams.

The Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns will play on October 10 and October 12 next year at the Venetian Arena, announced on Friday its promoter, Sands China Ltd.

Sands China and the NBA have signed a multi-year agreement to stage preseason games in Macau. Under the deal, the NBA will host two preseason games per year over the next five years. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

