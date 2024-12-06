 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Venetian Arena to host NBA preseason games in Oct 2025

Dec 06, 2024 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Venetian Arena to host NBA preseason games in Oct 2025

The Venetian Arena – the revamped and freshly-branded concert and event venue at the Venetian Macao – will host in 2025 preseason games from two National Basketball Association (NBA) teams.

The Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns will play on October 10 and October 12 next year at the Venetian Arena, announced on Friday its promoter, Sands China Ltd.

Sands China and the NBA have signed a multi-year agreement to stage preseason games in Macau. Under the deal, the NBA will host two preseason games per year over the next five years. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

(Story being updated)

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Venetian Arena to host NBA preseason games in Oct 2025

Venetian Arena to host NBA preseason games in Oct 2025

Dec 06, 2024  

The Venetian Arena – the revamped and freshly-branded concert and event venue at the Venetian Macao – will host in 2025 preseason games from two National Basketball Association (NBA) teams. The...
Read More
Okada Manila promoter drops backdoor listing plan for PSE

Okada Manila promoter drops backdoor listing plan for PSE

Dec 06, 2024  

Synectics flags deal for two gaming resorts in the Philippines

Synectics flags deal for two gaming resorts in the...

Dec 06, 2024  

RWS Illumination’s Minion Land to open on Feb 14

RWS Illumination’s Minion Land to open on Feb 14

Dec 06, 2024  

GEN Malaysia unit issues US$17mln in medium term notes

GEN Malaysia unit issues US$17mln in medium term notes

Dec 06, 2024  

Genting’s RW Las Vegas establishes board, Murren chair

Genting’s RW Las Vegas establishes board, Murren chair

Dec 06, 2024  

MGM Resorts promotes Kastrati to lead global development

MGM Resorts promotes Kastrati to lead global development

Dec 06, 2024  

Pick of the Day

”I look forward to partnering with the very talented teams at both companies, as well as the Apollo team leading the transaction”

Hector Fernandez
Appointed CEO of the entity formed by the merger of Everi and the gaming and digital business of IGT