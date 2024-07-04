Waterfront Manila phase 1 conclusion now 4Q, says Acesite

Jul 04, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck
The “updated timeline” for conclusion of reconstruction on phase one of Waterfront Manila Hotel & Casino in the Philippines has been pushhed back for the “fourth quarter” this year.
That is according to a Thursday filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange from the venue’s promoter, Acesite (Philippines) Hotel Corp.
In October, the company had mentioned a “tentative/projected” date for completion of phase one of the reconstruction of the property – formerly known as Manila Pavilion – as May this year.
The 2022 annual report of Acesite’s parent, Waterfront Philippines Inc, had noted redevelopment work began on the Manila casino-hotel property in 2018 following a major fire.
Acesite also gave in its Thursday filing other updated timelines for reconstruction regarding the scheme. Phase two’s reconstruction conclusion was put at second-quarter 2025, and phase three completion was put at fourth-quarter 2025.
In its October filing, Acesite had mentioned a timeline for phase two as January 2025; and for phase three as May 2025.
Jul 02, 2024
Jun 18, 2024
Jul 04, 2024
Jul 04, 2024
Jul 04, 2024Casino slot machine supplier Aristocrat Gaming has seen its Asian business jump in the past year, coinciding with post-pandemic recovery in key markets. “We really see this as a growth region. Our...
(Click here for more)
"The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore will be empowered to issue regulations requiring casino operators to detect or prevent proliferation financing"
Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs