Waterfront Manila phase 1 conclusion now 4Q, says Acesite

The “updated timeline” for conclusion of reconstruction on phase one of Waterfront Manila Hotel & Casino in the Philippines has been pushhed back for the “fourth quarter” this year.

That is according to a Thursday filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange from the venue’s promoter, Acesite (Philippines) Hotel Corp.

In October, the company had mentioned a “tentative/projected” date for completion of phase one of the reconstruction of the property – formerly known as Manila Pavilion – as May this year.

The 2022 annual report of Acesite’s parent, Waterfront Philippines Inc, had noted redevelopment work began on the Manila casino-hotel property in 2018 following a major fire.

Acesite also gave in its Thursday filing other updated timelines for reconstruction regarding the scheme. Phase two’s reconstruction conclusion was put at second-quarter 2025, and phase three completion was put at fourth-quarter 2025.

In its October filing, Acesite had mentioned a timeline for phase two as January 2025; and for phase three as May 2025.