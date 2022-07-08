Wynn Macau Ltd gets new CMO post, reporting to Linda Chen

Casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd has created a new position of chief marketing officer (CMO), the United States-based parent has confirmed to GGRAsia. The company is currently searching for candidates for the new position.

The person appointed will report to Linda Chen, currently vice chairman, chief operating officer, and an executive director of Wynn Macau Ltd, added Michael Weaver, chief communications and brand officer for the parent Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Ms Chen has herself long been regarded by the investment community tracking the Wynn group as an expert in customer marketing, especially in relation to Chinese consumers.

“We created the new position to allow the company to more quickly and effectively respond to the evolving market in Macau,” Mr Weaver told GGRAsia regarding the CMO role in Macau. “The position will report to Linda Chen.”

He added: “The CMO, among other duties, will lead programmes we are developing to highlight our extensive non-gaming amenities to Chinese travellers and, more importantly, reach new, untapped markets of international travellers.”

Wynn Macau Ltd runs the Wynn Macau resort on the city’s peninsula, and Wynn Palace (pictured) on Cotai.

Macau’s amended gaming law, recently passed by the city’s legislative assembly, indicates that an incumbent Macau chief executive will have the discretion to reduce by up to five percentage points the tax payable on casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) generated in the city’s casinos, for “reasons of public interest”, “namely” attracting “customers from foreign countries”.

Bloomberg News had reported the news on Thursday based on unnamed sources, saying Wynn Macau Ltd wanted to strengthen its marketing drive to attract more mass-market tourists from mainland China.

On Wednesday, it had been announced that Ian Coughlan, Wynn Macau Ltd’s long-serving president, would be leaving his role in February next year, with Ms Chen taking on the Macau president role.

On Thursday, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, that Ciarán Carruthers would be leaving his position as chief operating officer of the Wynn Macau property, on September 30, 2022.