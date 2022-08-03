Zhuhai lifts quarantine for arrivals from Macau

Starting from 6pm on Wednesday (August 3), anyone wishing to leave Macau to travel to neighbouring Zhuhai city (pictured, background) in mainland China’s Guangdong province, is exempted from a seven-day quarantine. Zhuhai is normally the key overland gateway for Chinese tourists setting off on, and coming back from, a Macau break.

Travellers to Zhuhai will still be required to present a certificate issued within 24 hours of intended departure, showing a ‘negative’ result for Covid-19 infection, and should after arrival avoid using public transport and going to crowded places, announced the joint Covid-19 task force of the Macau and Zhuhai authorities, in a Wednesday update.

But as of Wednesday afternoon, under current Macau health rules, quarantine-on-arrival inbound to Macau from a number of places in Guangdong, still applies, because of some Covid-19 outbreaks in that province.

The modest travel easing outbound from Macau coincides with an easing of Covid-19 countermeasures in Macau, to cope with the biggest local outbreak since the pandemic crisis began in early 2020. Macau has had no reports of community-related Covid-19 infection since July 23.

People travelling from Zhuhai to Macau are still required to present a certificate – issued within 48 hours of departure from Zhuhai – showing a ‘negative’ result for Covid-19 infection. Such a rule has been in force since June 19, coinciding with the early stage of Macau’s community outbreak.



Since the onset of the pandemic, mainland China has been the only place to have a largely-quarantine free travel arrangement with Macau.

Travellers from mainland China places that are deemed ‘high risk’ for Covid-19 infection face mandatory quarantine-on-arrival in Macau, according to the local health authority’s rules. A total of 15 autonomous regions and provinces has places represented on the list. Several communities in Guangdong province – including places respectively within the cities of Huizhou and Shenzhen – were on the list as of Wednesday afternoon.

