Zitro aiming to be a major player in Asia: Salat

Gaming supplier Zitro International has a growing presence in Asia, following an expansion in the Philippines earlier this year. The company has already deployed some of its products in Laos, and is aiming to enter the Cambodian market soon. Sebastian Salat (pictured), president for international at Zitro, told GGRAsia the firm had taken its time, so as to be ready to enter Asian markets with tailor-made gaming products, in order to become a “premier” supplier in the region.

Zitro highlighted at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia trade show, held in Macau in June, its commitment to the Asian gaming markets. How important are those markets in terms of the company’s expansion plans?

Sebastian Salat: Our company is relatively young in the gaming industry. We initially focused on the European and Latin American markets before expanding to other regions like the United States and Asia. Asia, particularly the Philippines, is, without a doubt, the fastest and biggest expanding gaming market these days. Zitro is firmly committed to establishing itself as a major player on this continent, with specific Asian themes and a fully dedicated local team.

The company has mentioned recent installations in the Philippines. Where are they, and will there be further installations in that market?

Our products are live at some of Manila’s leading integrated resorts (IRs), such as Okada Manila and Newport World Resorts, and smaller venues, such as Calamba Casino. Players at these locations can now enjoy our popular games, “88 Link Lucky Charms”, “88 Link Wild Duels”, “Fu Frog”, “Fu Pots”, and “Mighty Hammer”. The positive response to our products in these establishments has been very encouraging, and it solidifies Zitro’s potential for a strong presence in the Philippines. We’re happy to confirm that there will be further installations in this market soon. We’ll make formal announcements about these exciting new deployments at the appropriate time.

Are there other Asian markets where Zitro has deployed its products or is eyeing potential deals?

The Philippines marks the first step in Zitro’s long-term vision for actively expanding its footprint across Asia. We’ve already placed our first machines in Laos at the ST Vegas casino several months ago, and Cambodia is next on the horizon with planned installations soon.

Localised content has always been cited as essential to success in Asia. How has Zitro achieved that for Asian markets?

Zitro has been preparing to enter Asia for some time. Recognising the importance of market-specific content in Asia, we have designed games that cater to regional preferences. Our portfolio includes titles inspired by various Asian cultures, such as the Japanese-themed “Koinobori Party” or the Chinese-themed “88 Link Wild Duels”, “Bashiba Link”, “Drum Dynasty” and “Fu Pots”, alongside “Fu Frog”, which offers a cartoonish take with an Oriental touch. To further cater to player preferences, Zitro offers these games in a variety of cabinets, with “Allure Glare” and “Illusion Glare” emerging as the popular choices within the Asian market.

What are your expectations for the remainder of the year regarding global expansion? What feedback did you receive at G2E Asia?

For the remainder of the year, our primary focus will be expanding and consolidating our presence in the Philippines and Laos markets, while entering Cambodia and Vietnam. I also want to highlight that Zitro plans to distribute its digital games through Asian online operators, [a plan] soon to be announced. Feedback from G2E Asia highlighted strong interest in our innovative gaming products, the need for product customisation, and significant partnership opportunities. Overall, we aim to establish Zitro as a premier Asian gaming supplier, recognised and trusted by local operators.