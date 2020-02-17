Coronavirus not G2E Asia 2020 threat for now: organiser

The organiser of this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, a casino industry trade fair and conference due to be held in Macau from May 19 to 21, has told GGRAsia that “at the current stage” there is “no change of plan” regarding the show.

The event is scheduled for Cotai Expo at the Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, a facility run by Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd.

Currently all Macau casinos – although not the hotels and other non-gaming facilities at those resorts – have been ordered to close due to the novel coronavirus alert across China. At the time this story went online, there was no indication of how long the general alert on the infection – now officially named Covid-19 – might continue locally and in Greater China, and how quickly mainland China might start issuing again exit visas for its residents to visit Macau.

A spokesperson for Reed Exhibitions China said in an email in response to our enquiry: “At the current stage, there is no change of plan for the G2E Asia show.”

The organiser stated that “the health and safety of customers, partners and employees is G2E Asia’s top priority”.

Reed added: “G2E Asia is closely monitoring developments related to the recent coronavirus outbreak. In concert with government and health authorities, they will continue to assess the situation and provide updates as available.”

A message on the Reed Exhibitions China website – referring to the general situation regarding its events across Greater China – noted the firm was “working with authorities and our venues to put contingency plans in place as the situation develops”.

On Friday it was announced that another casino industry event – the ASEAN Gaming Summit 2020, due to have been held in the Philippine capital Manila in March – was being rescheduled for the same place and venue in late July.

The organisers said the postponement was due to “the disruptive influence of the coronavirus on travel and the potential risk to health”.