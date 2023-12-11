 

FBM takes Mythic Link to U.S. via deployment in Florida

FBM, a maker of casino slot machines and an international specialist in electronic bingo machines, says it has installed its ‘Mythic Link’ collection at the Hialeah Park Casino in Miami, Florida, in the United States.

Mythic Link provides a six-game suite “that takes players on an imaginative and amazing journey,” stated the company in a press release. The games are: “Eternal Kingdom”, “Ancient Tropics”, “Golden Voyage”, “Nature’s Paradise”, “Eternal Kingdom Origins”, and “Golden Voyage Origins”.

The statement quoted Renato Almeida, director at FBM, as saying that the installation of Mythic Link allowed the company “to bring new gaming experiences” to players, and reinforced its“commitment to steady growth in the United States”.

FBM has said previously that it aims to pursue a “sustainable expansion” in the North American market. The company installed earlier this year its first product in the U.S., also at Florida’s Hialeah Park Casino. It included the “Rainbow Falls” and “Catch the Gold” slot games, part of the firm’s Easy$Link collection.

In October, FBM released its “Reel Strike” slot product on the company’s new Auria cabinet at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2023.

In its latest release, FBM said it has now “entered a new phase in its growth strategy” for the United States.

“The Mythic Link introduction ignites the group’s energy for 2024 – a year to launch innovative new games and expand the brand’s footprint in this key gaming market,” it stated.

