GLI marks 35 years as gaming tester and security business

Gaming technology compliance tester and security consultancy Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI) is marking today (Friday, June 21) its 35th year in business globally.

The ever-changing technical and security landscape that GLI has to manage with and on behalf of its customers, was outlined by James Maida, GLI president and chief executive, in an open letter to clients at the turn of the year.

Marina Wong, general manager of GLI Asia Ltd, noted to GGRAsia regarding the 35th anniversary of the group: “We are celebrating this important milestone globally, and locally,” including in “Macau and each of our Asia-Pacific locations.”

The group has been operating for more than a decade-and-a-half in the Asia-Pacific region. It exhibited at the recent Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, a casino industry trade show and conference in Macau.

The parent’s website outlines that since GLI was founded in the United States in 1989, the company has “certified millions of land-based, online, and lottery device and system items, consulted on and/or tested equipment for more than 707 jurisdictions, and created a series of global standards that help suppliers, regulators, and operators”.

The term “GLI Standards” is often quoted by the industry and regulators as a benchmark.

Written industry technical standards issued by GLI have been added to and revised over the years. The most recent mentioned on the GLI corporate website are GLI-33, for ‘Event Wagering Systems’.

Ms Wong of GLI Asia noted of the 2024 milestone for the group: “Each moment this year is a memorable celebration of how far we’ve come, including when we attend industry events, conferences, and trade shows, etc., to share insights, advancements, and best practices with industry professionals.”

Asked about how the group had evolved over the years, Ms Wong stated: “Our commitment to the highest quality, efficiency and reduced turnaround time for testing, and superior customer service are just a few hallmarks of GLI that never change.”

She added: “We ensure clients’ needs are met by providing choice in terms of time zone, location, and local language.”

Whether customers were “big or small”, the company pledges to “support clients as they navigate industry advancements and future opportunities”.

Ms Wong mentioned that over the years GLI had expanded its services from land-based and lottery gaming, to include iGaming, sports betting, cybersecurity, and other professional services.

She noted also: “We expanded testing services to provide regulatory advisory services for suppliers, operators, and regulators, worldwide.”

Over the years the GLI group of companies has expanded through strategic acquisitions.

They include: United Kingdom-founded tester TST; Netherlands-originating compliance tester and auditor NMI; Slovenian testing business SIQ; Australia-founded iGaming systems specialist iTech Labs; U.S.-originating information technology tester SLI; U.S-based information security specialist SeNet; and Canada-founded cybersecurity specialist Bulletproof.