Grand Ho Tram new Holiday Inn hotel to launch Jan 15

The Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach (pictured), a new hotel at the site of The Grand Ho Tram Strip casino resort in Vietnam, is scheduled to open on January 15, announced the operator of the complex.

The 561-room new facility – under the Holiday Inn brand owned by InterContinental Hotel Group Plc – had originally been scheduled for launch in mid-July 2021. The launch was postponed to January because of travel restrictions linked to the Covid-19 situation in Vietnam, the property’s promoter told GGRAsia in November.

The Holiday Inn tower also features new restaurants and a range of entertainment options, including an outdoor park, a bowling alley, and a golf simulator.

The Grand Ho Tram Strip reopened on October 15, as part of Ba Ria Vung Tau province’s pilot programme to welcome domestic visitors, after a suspension in June of tourism activities as a Covid-19 countermeasure .

The complex, southeast of Ho Chi Minh City, was developed by the Ho Tram Project Company Ltd. The site has a casino that is open only to foreigners.

The resort’s flagship property, the Grand Ho Tram hotel, had already been rebranded as the InterContinental Grand Ho Tram in the middle of June.

