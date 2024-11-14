JCM half-year profit tops US$16mln, sales up 60pct

Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd, also known as JCM Global, reported a net profit of JPY2.49 billion (US$16.2 million) in the six months to September 30, the group’s first financial half. Such profit was up 81.6 percent year-on-year, the firm said in an earnings report published recently.

JCM, a firm listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, makes machines that validate banknotes and handle currency, as well as manufacturing printers for casino gaming machines and other gaming hardware-related devices.

The company reported net sales of just above JPY21.25 billion for the April to September period, up 59.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the reporting period stood at nearly JPY3.76 billion, up 308.4 percent from the prior-year period.

Sales in the group’s global gaming business rose by 63.6 percent year-on-year in the six months to September 30, to JPY10.68 billion; and segment profit was just under JPY2.29 billion, up 112.6 percent from a year ago.

The improved performance was supported by an “increase in sales of bill validator units and printer units for casino gaming machines in North America and Europe,” stated the firm.

In a separate announcement, JCM said it decided to revise the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025 to JPY26.0 per share, up from JPY14.

“In addition, our company will celebrate its 70th anniversary on January 11, 2025. To express our gratitude to our shareholders, we will implement a commemorative dividend of JPY10.0 per share,” said the company.

It added: “As a result, the final dividend for the fiscal year ending March 2025 will be JPY36 [per share].”

Combined with an interim dividend of JPY14.0 apiece, JCM will pay an aggregate dividend of JPY50.0 per share for the 12 months to March 31, 2025.

The firm declared an aggregate dividend of JPY26.0 per share for the prior financial year.

JCM reported a net profit of nearly JPY3.28 billion in the 12 months to March 31, 2024, on annual net sales that rose by 25.1 percent year-on-year, to JPY31.61 billion.