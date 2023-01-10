Legend Palace sole casino satellite op of Macau Legend: firm

Macau casino services and hotel firm Macau Legend Development Ltd has clarified to GGRAsia that, for now, it is only providing casino satellite services at Casino Legend Palace (pictured), inside its Legend Palace Hotel at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, under an agreement with Macau casino concessionaire SJM Holdings Ltd.

The firm said that Casino Babylon, also at Fisherman’s Wharf – which had also previously run as a so-called satellite venue under SJM Holdings’ licence – was “suspended” but not closed.

A Macau Legend representative, who asked not be identified by name, said the company did not rule out supplying management services for Casino Babylon in future, if “market conditions allow”.

The clarification came following a Friday filing by Macau Legend announcing that the firm had reached an agreement with SJM Holdings for the provision of gaming promotion services in the Macau market, under a format known locally as a “satellite operation”.

The filing did not mention directly which casinos were involved in the deal. It referred to an earlier filing from Macau Legend, filed last week, in which the firm said it had “ceased its VIP gaming promotion business” in Macau. That was upon the lapsing of an indirect deal it had, involving management services for SJM Holdings, the licence provider for Casino Babylon and Casino Legend Palace.

Casino Babylon did not appear on a list of nine satellites to continue to operate under SJM Holdings’ new concession contract, which came into effect on January 1. Casino Legend Palace was included in that list.