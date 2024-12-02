Lotte Tour November casino sales at nearly US$19mln

Dec 02, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Casino net revenue at Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd, the promoter of the Jeju Dream Tower resort (pictured in a file photo) on South Korea’s Jeju island, rose 7.8 percent month-on-month in November, to KRW26.08 billion (US$18.6 million), the firm said in a Monday filing to the Korea Exchange. Such revenue rose by 45.5 percent year-on-year.
That was on November visitor volume to the casino that was down 4.0 percent month-on-month, at 35,812, though the number was up 25.4 percent year-on-year, according to a separate earnings presentation.
Lotte Tour’s November hotel sales stood at KRW5.56 billion, down 27.7 percent month-on-month, and a decline of 16.2 percent from a year earlier.
Casino revenue for the first 11 months of the year was KRW271.05 billion, up 96.3 percent year-on-year.
Most of it – or KRW254.33 billion – was from table games, a figure that rose 103.8 percent from the prior-year period.
Gaming machine revenue for the opening 11 months was KRW16.72 billion, a year-on-year gain of 26.0 percent.
Hotel revenue in the calendar-year to November 30 was KRW79.09 billion, down 6.7 percent year-on-year.
Lotte Tour’s November casino table drop – the amount paid by customers to buy chips for table games – was KRW133.10 billion, down 2.9 percent sequentially, but up 13.9 percent year-on-year.
For the first 11 months of 2024, such table drop was KRW1.38 trillion, up 20.6 percent from a year ago.
Dec 02, 2024
