Lotte Tour November casino sales at nearly US$19mln

Casino net revenue at Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd, the promoter of the Jeju Dream Tower resort (pictured in a file photo) on South Korea’s Jeju island, rose 7.8 percent month-on-month in November, to KRW26.08 billion (US$18.6 million), the firm said in a Monday filing to the Korea Exchange. Such revenue rose by 45.5 percent year-on-year.

That was on November visitor volume to the casino that was down 4.0 percent month-on-month, at 35,812, though the number was up 25.4 percent year-on-year, according to a separate earnings presentation.

Lotte Tour’s November hotel sales stood at KRW5.56 billion, down 27.7 percent month-on-month, and a decline of 16.2 percent from a year earlier.

Casino revenue for the first 11 months of the year was KRW271.05 billion, up 96.3 percent year-on-year.

Most of it – or KRW254.33 billion – was from table games, a figure that rose 103.8 percent from the prior-year period.

Gaming machine revenue for the opening 11 months was KRW16.72 billion, a year-on-year gain of 26.0 percent.

Hotel revenue in the calendar-year to November 30 was KRW79.09 billion, down 6.7 percent year-on-year.

Lotte Tour’s November casino table drop – the amount paid by customers to buy chips for table games – was KRW133.10 billion, down 2.9 percent sequentially, but up 13.9 percent year-on-year.

For the first 11 months of 2024, such table drop was KRW1.38 trillion, up 20.6 percent from a year ago.