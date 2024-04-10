 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Macau April GGR at least 75pct April 2019: Macquarie

Apr 10, 2024 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Macau April GGR at least 75pct April 2019: Macquarie

Macau’s April casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) could be at least MOP17.6 billion (US$2.18 billion) or as much as MOP18.7 billion, which would mean a recovery level of 75 percent to 79 percent of 2019 pre-pandemic level, said a Monday note from Macquarie Equity Research.

“Macau had an average daily revenue (ADR) of MOP600 million last week,” wrote Hong Kong-based analysts Linda Huang and Howard Suen.

“Assuming that the rest of the month has a similar ADR of MOP580 million to MOP630 million – since April is a seasonally weaker month than March –, April’s GGR should reach a range of MOP17.6 billion to MOP18.7 billion,” stated the institution, citing as a source “a third-party data provider”.

The Macquarie analysts added: “This represents 75 percent to 79 percent of 2019 levels, versus 75 percent in March 2024.

“We believe this demonstrates a robust recovery trend given the unfavourable calendar shift of the Easter holiday this year versus 2019.”

The aggregate of Macau arrivals for the Easter season this time – March 29 to April 1 inclusive – was 406,329.

Regionally, Easter Monday is only a public holiday in Hong Kong, while Easter Friday is a holiday in Hong Kong and Macau. The Easter period is not a break period on the Chinese mainland.

The number of tourist arrivals to Macau during a four-day period from April 4 to April 7 inclusive, encompassing the Ching Ming Festival – marked in mainland China – stood at above 425,428.

That equated to circa 106,357 per day, which was “slightly above the daily average visitor arrivals during Easter, thanks to mainland tourists,” stated Macquarie.

In March, Macau recoded a GGR tally of just above MOP19.50 billion, up 5.5 percent month-on-month.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Macau April GGR at least 75pct April 2019: Macquarie

Macau April GGR at least 75pct April 2019: Macquarie

Apr 10, 2024  

Macau’s April casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) could be at least MOP17.6 billion (US$2.18 billion) or as much as MOP18.7 billion, which would mean a recovery level of 75 percent to 79 percent of...
Read More
Macau ‘smart’ play a data protection challenge: lawyer

Macau ‘smart’ play a data protection challenge: lawyer

Apr 10, 2024  

Triton Poker’s Jeju 2024 event our Asia standout: CEO

Triton Poker’s Jeju 2024 event our Asia standout: CEO

Apr 10, 2024  

Pick of the Day

”We are all excited to see how the market reacts later in the year, as we progress toward closing our transaction, and move closer to realising the benefits of separating our businesses”

Vince Sadusky
Chief executive of International Game Techology