Macau gaming industry development orderly, says Xi Jinping

Macau has made progress in the diversification of its economy, but it should “embrace a broader vision,” said China’s President Xi Jinping (pictured) on Friday. President Xi was in Macau from December 18 to 20 to take part in the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

On Friday, Mr Xi officiated at the inauguration ceremony of Macau’s new Chief Executive, Sam Hou Fai, formerly the city’s most senior judge.

In a speech on Friday, President Xi urged Macau “to keep in mind China’s strategic imperative of national rejuvenation and the ongoing global transformation”.

“With the [city’s] gaming industry developing in a healthy and orderly manner in accordance with the law, Macau, as a world-class tourism and leisure centre, continues to offer new services, and major emerging industries are booming,” stated Mr Xi.

The Chinese leader also called on Macau to “keep pace with the trends of the times”.

“Macau needs to adopt a scientific approach in its future development planning, and proactively align itself with national development strategies … and it could also seek to play a bigger role on the international stage,” said Mr Xi.

China’s President urged Macau to be more open and to “recruit talents from all over the world,” in order to deepen the development of economic sectors that are “competitive on the international stage”.

Macau’s new government, led by Mr Sam, was sworn-in on Friday (December 20).

As part of the Macau government’s new cabinet lineup, Tai Kin Ip, former head of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, is now the Secretary for Economy and Finance, the official that oversees the city’s gaming industry.

The Macau authorities are yet to name a new director for the city’s gaming regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. Adriano Marques Ho, who had led the regulator since mid-2020, is now the director-general of Macau Customs Service.