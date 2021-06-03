Melco Cyprus to launch dealer school by summer

Melco Cyprus, operator of the Cyprus Casinos (C2) properties, says it plans to open a casino-dealer school in the Republic of Cyprus.

The firm is a venture between international casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd and Cyprus-based conglomerate Cyprus Phassouri (Zakaki) Ltd. The partnership has a 30-year exclusive licence for the jurisdiction.

Melco Resorts also operates casino properties in Macau and in the Philippines.

The new casino-dealer school was due to be “launched this summer” in the city of Limassol, Melco Cyprus stated in a press release issued on Wednesday. It would “provide successful dealer-position candidates with the opportunity to receive first-class paid training to develop the required skills for success,” the firm added.

Melco Cyprus runs a temporary casino in Limassol and satellite casinos in Nicosia, Ayia Napa and Paphos. The firm is also developing an integrated resort in the country, a venue to be named City of Dreams Mediterranean. It is scheduled to open in Limassol in the summer of 2022.

Melco Cyprus “currently employs around 700 people,” it said in Wednesday’s release. “This number is expected to reach 1,500 in the upcoming months, while during the construction phase, City of Dreams Mediterranean is estimated to create an estimated 4,000 local job opportunities, and approximately 2,500 permanent jobs once it opens.”

Cyprus Casinos had “temporarily” suspended operations in December last year due to “health” considerations, in line with a Cyprus government directive related to Covid-19. The properties were allowed to reopen on May 17, with capacity restrictions.