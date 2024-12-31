MGM China month bonus, Pansy Ho praises non-gaming work

Dec 31, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau casino firm MGM China Holdings Ltd on Tuesday stated it would give a “discretionary bonus” equal to a month’s salary to eligible workers “in recognition of their dedication and contributions throughout 2024”.
The bonus would benefit “approximately 95 percent of the team members”, and is to be distributed “in two phases around the Lunar New Year of 2025,” said the firm. This time, that festival falls on January 29.
The announcement cited Pansy Ho Chiu King, chairperson and executive director of MGM China as saying, referring to the MGM brand’s trademark lion symbol: “The Golden Lion Team’s perseverance and innovative spirit has driven MGM to trailblaze… in cultural tourism this year.”
She added: “From the launch of the Poly MGM Museum and the residency show Macau 2049, to the revitalisation of Barra district, these achievements have elevated Macau’s drawcard as a diversified tourism destination.”
Ms Ho further stated: “I extend my gratitude to team members for their unwavering efforts. Together, we will pioneer more new heights for the city’s diversified development.”
Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd was the first of Macau’s six casino operators to make a public announcement – on Monday – about the payment of a bonus to its staff for work done during 2024.
But market rival SJM Resorts Ltd, the Macau operations unit of Hong Kong-listed casino firm SJM Holdings Ltd, was the first to commit to a “special discretionary bonus” to its employees, according to a social media posting by a gaming labour group. GGRAsia has approached the company asking for an official statement.
