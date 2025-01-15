Minister says Thailand online bets law ready soon: report

Thailand’s cabinet on Monday approved in principle on Monday a “legal framework” for online gambling, reported the Bangkok Post newspaper, citing Tuesday comment from Prasert Jantararuangtong, a deputy prime minister.

Legislation could be finalised “within one month,” reported the news outlet, attributing the time frame to the official. He had been quoted on January 7 by the same news outlet as saying legalisation of online was under discussion.

Mr Prasert stated in the Tuesday remarks: “The goal is to regulate underground gambling operations, bringing them into the legal framework and ensuring proper taxation.”

According to Reuters news agency, the government’s intention on regulating online gambling had been flagged on Monday by once-ousted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in comments at an event in the Thai capital Bangkok. Mr Shinawatra had spoken in August of his support for land-based casino resorts.

According to the Bangkok Post, Mr Prasert was asked why the online gambling legalisation-plan announcement was given first by Mr Shinawatra, rather than the government.

Mr Prasert said the matter had been briefly discussed in the cabinet meeting on Monday, but public attention was more focused on the cabinet’s approval of the principal of the Entertainment Complex Bill. That is to legalise land-based resorts with casinos.

Thailand’s cabinet approved in principle on Monday the Entertainment Complex Bill for casino liberalisation, said the country’s prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is also daughter to Mr Shinawatra.

Worry about persistence of illegal online betting within the kingdom was cited over the weekend as a ground for concern by Thailand’s law-advisory body the Council of State. That was regarding the bill for land-based casino resorts.

A number of voices in the Thai business sector has expressed support for the country’s plan for entertainment complexes, as a way of boosting inbound tourism, though some mentioned that careful preparatory work would be needed.

Deputy prime minister Mr Prasert is also Thailand’s digital economy and society minister, charged with boosting the country’s economy via technology reforms and development.

He said online gambling legislative work would involve the cooperation of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, as well as the Ministry of Interior, and the Council of State, and would take about one month. The official indicated public hearings might be part of the work of the cooperating bodies.

‘Six multinationals’ eyeing land-based

On Wednesday, The Nation media outlet cited the prime minister’s secretary general, Prommin Lertsuridej, as saying that “six multinational corporations” had expressed interest in investing in casino complexes in Thailand.

The newspaper said Mr Lertsuridej declined to disclose the names of the companies but revealed that all have “extensive experience” in managing entertainment complexes in other jurisdictions.

The official also said the six companies had “already met criteria for investment” in casino complexes in the country once relevant legislation is finalised.

The current draft bill proposes that each casino resort would require at least THB100 billion (US$2.88 billion currently) in investment, and that such complexes can only be run by a limited company or a public limited company registered in Thailand, with a paid-up capital of at least THB10 billion.

The bill also outlines other forms of business permitted in the entertainment complexes aside from gaming. They include hotels, conference centres and tourism attractions.

A number of international casino operators have publicly flagged their interest in investing in Thailand. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd opened a representative office in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, to explore new opportunities in the country, said last week the firm’s chairman and chief executive, Lawrence Ho Yau Lung.