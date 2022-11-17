 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Pragmatic Play content live on Technamin platform

Nov 17, 2022 iGaming, Latest News  

Pragmatic Play content live on Technamin platform

Pragmatic Play Ltd is taking its digital gaming content live on the Technamin online platform, according to a Thursday press release.

Operator partners of Technamin will now be able to access a variety of Pragmatic Play slot titles, including recent releases “Muertos Megaways”, the Greek-mythology themed “Sword of Ares”, as well as “Wolf Gold” and Gates of Olympus”. Armenia-based Technamin was founded in 2020.

Pragmatic Play’s titles will join a collection of more than 9,000 casino games from over 120 online providers on the Technamin platform, which is said to be built on “microservice architecture and with a fully cloud-based setup”. It includes a sports book with global coverage, risk-management and anti-fraud capabilities, and a customisable user interface.

The arrangement is said to be the latest commercial deal by Pragmatic Play, following what it terms a “major commercial expansion” due to major online brand bet365 taking Pragmatic Play bingo product live on its platform. Pragmatic Play states it also has a number of multi-product partnerships across Europe.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited as saying in Thursday’s release: “Partnering with ambitious brands reflects our own ethos of persistence in delivering the very best to our partners and their players, and Technamin has swiftly established itself as a major player within the iGaming industry.”

Suren Khachatryan, founder and chief executive at Technamin, was also cited saying that Pragmatic Play “is one of the most established providers in our industry, and we’re delighted to add its comprehensive collection of slot titles to our platform.”

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Pragmatic Play content live on Technamin platform

Pragmatic Play content live on Technamin platform

Nov 17, 2022  

Pragmatic Play Ltd is taking its digital gaming content live on the Technamin online platform, according to a Thursday press release. Operator partners of Technamin will now be able to access a...
Read More
Aristocrat Pixel Utd social casual dips post-Covid: JPM

Aristocrat Pixel Utd social casual dips post-Covid: JPM

Nov 17, 2022  

Macau slips behind Singapore, Philippines for 3Q GGR

Macau slips behind Singapore, Philippines for 3Q GGR

Nov 17, 2022  

Pick of the Day

”We certainly see an opportunity to work with the [Macau] operators to try to understand which demographics they are trying to target outside of the mainlanders, from a GGR perspective”

Lloyd Robson
General manager for Asia Pacific at Aristocrat Technologies Macau