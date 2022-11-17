Pragmatic Play content live on Technamin platform

Pragmatic Play Ltd is taking its digital gaming content live on the Technamin online platform, according to a Thursday press release.

Operator partners of Technamin will now be able to access a variety of Pragmatic Play slot titles, including recent releases “Muertos Megaways”, the Greek-mythology themed “Sword of Ares”, as well as “Wolf Gold” and Gates of Olympus”. Armenia-based Technamin was founded in 2020.

Pragmatic Play’s titles will join a collection of more than 9,000 casino games from over 120 online providers on the Technamin platform, which is said to be built on “microservice architecture and with a fully cloud-based setup”. It includes a sports book with global coverage, risk-management and anti-fraud capabilities, and a customisable user interface.

The arrangement is said to be the latest commercial deal by Pragmatic Play, following what it terms a “major commercial expansion” due to major online brand bet365 taking Pragmatic Play bingo product live on its platform. Pragmatic Play states it also has a number of multi-product partnerships across Europe.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited as saying in Thursday’s release: “Partnering with ambitious brands reflects our own ethos of persistence in delivering the very best to our partners and their players, and Technamin has swiftly established itself as a major player within the iGaming industry.”

Suren Khachatryan, founder and chief executive at Technamin, was also cited saying that Pragmatic Play “is one of the most established providers in our industry, and we’re delighted to add its comprehensive collection of slot titles to our platform.”