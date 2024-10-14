Sands China congratulates next Macau leader Sam Hou Fai

Sam Hou Fai, the sole candidate for Macau’s Chief Executive position, has been confirmed as the city’s next leader, following his formal election on Sunday. He is to take office on 20 December.

Mr Sam was elected by the 400-member Chief Executive Election Committee, a group comprising representatives from Macau’s industry, commerce, finance, labour, and education sectors. He secured 394 votes, representing 98.99 percent of the total votes available.

Shortly after the announcement of Mr Sam’s choice as Macau’s next leader, casino operator Sands China Ltd issued a statement extending its “congratulations and support” to the Chief Executive-elect.

The company reaffirmed its “unwavering commitment to supporting the Macau SAR government’s vision for the integrated tourism and leisure industry”, adding that it was “looking forward to the city’s development under the new leadership.”

The release quoted Sands China executive vice chairman, Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, expressing the firm’s ongoing support for the Macau administration.

He said: “With an unwavering commitment to contribute to Macau’s moderate economic diversification, Sands China has striven over the years to enrich Macau’s offerings as a prime leisure and business destination by leveraging our company’s extensive offerings with the city’s unique East meets West cultural characteristics. We will continue to do so as the city ushers in a new, prosperous chapter in its development journey.”

China’s State Council Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office also issued a statement congratulating Mr Sam on his election as Macau’s next Chief Executive.

It noted that the next Chief Executive, who previously served as Macau’s top judge, had presided over several major court cases and played a key role in safeguarding national security and maintaining the constitutional order of Macau as a special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China.

During his campaign, Mr Sam highlighted the need to promote the “healthy development” of Macau’s gaming industry, which he acknowledged as crucial to the city’s economy, public finances, and employment. However, Mr Sam cautioned against the risks posed by unchecked growth in the sector.

In a series of meetings over the past month with representatives of local associations and interest groups, Mr Sam also engaged with the heads of the city’s six casino concessionaires. Discussions focused on the current state of the gaming industry and the development of Macau as a “world centre of tourism and leisure”, according to a press release from his campaign office.