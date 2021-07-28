SJM aims Grand Lisboa Palace partial open July 30: chairman

Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd is “striving” to have a partial opening of its HKD39-billion (US$5-billion) Grand Lisboa Palace casino resort (pictured) on Friday, July 30, said on Wednesday the company’s chairman Daisy Ho Chiu Fung.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a corporate event, Ms Ho said the company was aiming to launch on Friday the casino at the Cotai scheme, as well as about 300 hotel rooms and some restaurants. She said additionally that the group had been granted 150 new-to-market gaming tables, but did not specify how many gaming tables would be on offer to the public when the casino opens.

(Story being updated)