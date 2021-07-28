 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

SJM aims Grand Lisboa Palace partial open July 30: chairman

Jul 28, 2021 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

SJM aims Grand Lisboa Palace partial open July 30: chairman

Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd is “striving” to have a partial opening of its HKD39-billion (US$5-billion) Grand Lisboa Palace casino resort (pictured) on Friday, July 30, said on Wednesday the company’s chairman Daisy Ho Chiu Fung.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a corporate event, Ms Ho said the company was aiming to launch on Friday the casino at the Cotai scheme, as well as about 300 hotel rooms and some restaurants. She said additionally that the group had been granted 150 new-to-market gaming tables, but did not specify how many gaming tables would be on offer to the public when the casino opens.

(Story being updated)

Related articles
More news

Latest News

SJM aims Grand Lisboa Palace partial open July 30: chairman

SJM aims Grand Lisboa Palace partial open July 30: chairman

Jul 28, 2021  

Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd is “striving” to have a partial opening of its HKD39-billion (US$5-billion) Grand Lisboa Palace casino resort (pictured) on Friday, July 30, said on...
Read More
Gaming supplier APE expects narrower 1H loss before tax

Gaming supplier APE expects narrower 1H loss before tax

Jul 28, 2021  

CoD Manila plans offering free Covid jabs to staff

CoD Manila plans offering free Covid jabs to staff

Jul 28, 2021  

Pick of the Day

”I wouldn’t be surprised if the [Macau casino] licences get extended for a year or even two years”

Lawrence Ho Yau Lung
Chairman and chief executive of international casino operator Melco Resorts