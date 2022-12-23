SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator a 2022 hit: co-CEO

The co-chief executive of SOFTSWISS, a supplier of software for online gaming products and operations, says its SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, launched in October 2021, has had a “significant positive impact on online casino key performance indicators and player retention” for its linked businesses, “during its first year in operation”.

“We are closing the year on a high note, and we are confident that 2023 will be no less rewarding for SOFTSWISS,” added Andrey Starovoitov.

“This year, our core products – the Game Aggregator and the Casino platform – broke their records for total bets and GGR [gross gaming revenue],” he further stated.

The co-CEO also said it had been “great to be back”, in the course of 2022, at in-person trade exhibitions. That was a reference to previous Covid-19-related constraints around the world concerning face-to-face meetings.

“It is always a pleasure to interact with partners and clients face-to-face. We hope to have even more meetings and interesting deals next year,” he added.

In December, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, a progressive sports betting platform, passed the two-year operational milestone, with a range of bonuses, such as “Lootbox Bonus”, “Hunting Tournaments” and “Freebet Booster”, released to diversify the offering.

This year, integration of the Sportsbook and Game Aggregator went ‘live’.

In 2022, the Sportsbook platform expanded its sports lineup to 180-plus titles, including eSports, which will be promoted next year by a SOFTSWISS brand ambassador.