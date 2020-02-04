Casinos closing midnight Tuesday: Macau govt

Macau casinos will close with effect from the stroke of midnight on Tuesday night for a period of 15 days, said a senior government official at a media briefing in the afternoon on Tuesday.

The affirmation was from Lei Wai Nong, the city’s Secretary for Economy and Finance. He said the city’s 41 gaming venues would shut as of that time.

His comment followed the meeting arranged at short notice between casino industry leaders and the government to discuss shuttering casinos in the light of three cases of coronavirus among local residents with no links to Hubei province on the mainland, the centre of the outbreak.

Mr Lei also said that nightclubs, cinemas, arcade venues and other places of entertainment would also close for a two-week period.

The official also said the city’s six casino concessionaires had said they would not cut salaries or request workers to take unpaid leave in the face of the current public health alert.

(Story being updated)