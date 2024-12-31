Sands China announces bonus, salary increase for staff

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd says it will pay on January 27 a “discretionary bonus” to all eligible full-time employees, “in recognition of their contributions in 2024”.

The company will also be “increasing the salaries of eligible team members effective March 1, 2025, benefiting 99 percent of Sands China’s 27,000 team members,” according to a Tuesday press release.

Sands China’s statement means that Macau’s six casino operators have all announced additional staff pay for work done in 2024, but Sands China was the first to flag a salary increase for 2025.

Its discretionary bonus for 2024 is equivalent to one month’s salary and will be paid to non-management staff “who have been with the company for one year or more,” said Sands China.

“For management team members, the discretionary bonus will be paid based on their individual performance, the company’s management incentive plan and financial results,” stated the firm.

“Team members who have worked for Sands China for less than one year will receive pro-rated bonuses if they joined the company before October 1, 2024, and are still employed on the bonus pay out date,” it added.

According to the announcement, eligible full-time staff earning a monthly salary of up to MOP16,000 (US$2,000), before tax, “will receive a pay rise of MOP600, resulting in a salary increase of between 3.8 and 5.0 percent”.

“Eligible full-time team members earning monthly salaries above MOP16,000 – before tax – will receive a 2.5 percent pay rise,” said the casino firm.

The announcement quoted Sands China’s chief executive, Grant Chum, saying in a message to the group’s employees: “As we look back at another successful year for Sands China, we can all be proud of what we have achieved together as a team.

He added: “On behalf of our board of directors and senior management, I would like to thank you all for your contributions to our continued success.”

Mr Chum said some highlights for Sands China in 2024 included the launch of The Londoner Grand hotel, including the casino, the reopening of The Venetian Arena – the revamped and freshly-branded concert and event venue at the Venetian Macao (pictured) – and the announcement of a multi-year collaboration to host in Macau preseason games from National Basketball Association (NBA) teams, starting in 2025.