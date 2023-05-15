Sands China to launch series of performing arts shows

Macau-based casino operator Sands China Ltd announced on Monday the launch of a series of performing arts shows at its properties. The ‘Sands Performing Arts Program’ aims to “enrich” Macau’s non-gaming offerings, Sands China stated in a press release.

The release quoted company president Wilfred Wong Ying Wai as saying the programme would “introduce more top-notch national and international performing arts offerings” to the city.

The Sands Performing Arts Program roster for this year is to include presentations of Chinese classical opera ‘The Peony Pavilion’ and of popular Chinese dance drama ‘Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting’. It will bring to Macau the Vienna-based quartet Janoska Ensemble, and also feature a Cantonese opera event.

Also on Monday, Sands China announced the opening, from June 1, of “three new artwork spaces” at its teamLab SuperNature Macao facility. The latter features a permanent exhibition of digital art installations by Japan-based art collective teamLab.

Sands China has pledged to invest MOP30.0 billion (US$3.70 billion) up to the 2032 end of its new concession, with MOP27.8 billion of that to go on “non-gaming projects that will also appeal to international visitors”. That was a condition for getting a fresh gaming concession, which began on January 1.

The six Macau operators have as a whole pledged to the government to spend in aggregate a minimum of MOP108.7 billion on non-gaming and exploring overseas-customer markets during the fresh concessions. Collectively they will have to increase their pledged concession-related investment for the next decade by as much as 20 percent if citywide annual gross gaming revenue reaches MOP180 billion.

Sands China had announced separately on Friday the launch of the Sands Resorts Incubation Centre, to promote young entrepreneurship, technical innovation and smart tourism in Macau, through a series of targeted seminars and competitions.